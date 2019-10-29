"Disappointed" Hearts chief Frederick Moore vows to support new Ghana FA EXCO

Hearts of Oak chief Frederick Moore has promised to support the newly-appointed Executive Council to succeed.

Moore was one of two persons who lost out on a place on the powerful council after the election last week.

But he has vowed to offer his support the new team to chart a new path for Ghana foootball.

“Yes, obviously I am disappointed and would have loved to be part of the council but now I have to reposition myself and support the new council to take Ghana football forward," he is quoted by the Ghana News Agency

“I am sure no one here today is happy to see how Ghana football is now. So if some people have been voted for, the best is to support and make sure we get Ghana back to where it belongs in football.

“My priority is to see my club and Ghana football becoming better than how it is now, I dont have to think about myself for now but the collective interest of moving Ghana football in the right direction."

Dr Toni Aubynn, George Amoako, Kingsley Osei-Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong and Nana Sarfo Oduro got elected from the Premier League slot.