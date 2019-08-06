'Disappointed' Michael Essien backs Black Stars to bounce back after calamitous AFCON campaign

Former international Michael Essien has backed Ghana to regroup and bounce back in grand style after their disastrous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars attempt to end a 37-year wait for an African crown went up in smoke after the team exited the tournament at the 1/16 stage, losing on penalties to Tunisia.

The knives have been out since the team's worst AFCON campaign in the past 10-years with coach Kwesi Appiah on the chopping board.

But the 36-year-old, capped 59 times, has backed the team to return to winning ways.

"I don't really follow them that much. I saw a few of their games but it was a very disappointing tournament for them.

"Its over, it's finished, and they have to regroup, work hard and hopefully they can do better in the next tournament."

The Black Stars will start the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the next two months.