"Disappointing" Sammy Kuffuor unfit to be on Ghana FA Normalisation Committee - Isaac Opeele Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng says Sammy Kuffuor is unfit to be on the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The tough-talking coach turned radio commentator claims the ex-Ghana international has been disappointing since he replaced lawyer Duah Adonteng on the four-member committee.

The Bayern Munich legend was a surprised replacement after the experienced Duah Adonteng was yanked by FIFA.

But former Kotoko assistant coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has been left unimpressed with his work ethics.

"Is Samuel Osei Kuffour working? he quizzed. "You see the reason why I don't support former footballers becoming FA president?

"He [Samuel Osei Kuffour] is behaving like Naa Odofoley and Mrs Lucy Quist.

"This is why I will always support Kwesi Nyantakyi and Dr Kofi Amoah because they did not play football but they understand the politics of football.

"I am highly disappointed in him because expectations was high."