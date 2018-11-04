DISCLAIMER: I’ll talk and shake Ghana, I can’t go down alone - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Please kindly discard reports in the media that Mr. Nyantakyi has said he will not go down alone but will shake Ghana.

The story is from a blog which can't even be traced.

Its never true, Its false and a must be treated as such.

For the records, Mr. Nyantakyi has not spoken to anyone since this whole drama of Anas Exposé started and it's subsequent FIFA ban.

If there is anything Mr. Nyantakyi wish to communicate to the media or the public, it will be properly done through a statement or a release.

Please kindly ignore stories from any faceless and unrecognizable blog.

Thank you. Sheikh Tophic Sienu Aide to Mr. Nyantakyi