DISCLOSED: Asamoah Gyan pays for Kotoko training session at Accra Academy sports complex ahead of Kano Pillars showdown

Black Stars general captain Asamoah Gyan is reported to have footed the bill for Asante Kotoko to train at the Accra Academy School Park ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Nigeria side Kano Pillars.

The Porcupine Warriors are sharpening their rough edges ahead of the continent's elite club competition against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

The Reds have pitched camp in Accra where they have been training at the Accra Academy sports complex in a bid to conform themselves with the Astro-turf pitch as the game against Kano Pillars will be played on an artificial turf.

According to a source close to the camp of the Black Stars all-time scorer, the cost for training at the facility was paid by the former Sunderland hitman.

The source disclosed that Gyan paid ¢1,500 for the Kumasi-based outfit for the three-day training session.

Gyan, who is an avid Kotoko fan, has echoed his desire to finish his playing career at the club.

The first leg of the game will be played on August 9 while the second comes off two weeks later.