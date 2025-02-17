Disgraceful scenes as Elmina Sharks player Jay Asamoah Kola punches a referee in a league match

Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola has sparked fury after he physically attacked referee Eso Doh Morrison during a Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks at home on Sunday.

The midfielder, who was restricted to the substitute bench, insanely punched the referee in the face - with the domestic game in the country in turmoil after the Premier League was suspended following the death of a football fan.

In shocking scenes that have been condemned by right-thinking members of the Ghanaian society, the footballer launched the vicious attack on the match official after they lost 1-0 at home to their opponents.

The incident has sparked a wave of concerns as calls for stiffer punishment for the player grows incessant.

But for Eso Doh Morrison's firm gravity, the match official would have fallen to the ground after the hefty blow from the footballer.

The club has also been charged for failing to control their players and fans and have up until Tuesday February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge.

While the home fans were left angered by the decision of the referee, video footage has revealed the match official made a well-judged penalty decision.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.