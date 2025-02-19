'Dishonest' Match Commissioners will leave us' - Kurt E.S Okraku warns as GFA takes tough stance

Ghana Football Association President (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has warned 'dishonest' Match Commissioners will be removed as the FA takes a tough stance against hooliganism amid the roll out of the newly enhanced MatchDay Safety and Security Protocols.

Speaking at a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Okraku emphasized their crucial role in shaping the game’s future, especially in the wake of violent incidents such as the tragic events in Nsoatre.

The Ghanaian Football leader warned Match Commissioners who misconduct themselves and fail to report incidents accurately will be punished.

"We are here because of the passion and love we have for football. And we want to play a part on this journey towards making football what it's supposed to be. Play your part from here. Play your parts from here. Do a good job," he said

"We'll be very, very fair in assessing your work. Be honest. Those who fall below the line, unfortunately will leave us.

"When you hear the discourse in the public space, you would admit that all is not well. And if it is that we have the opportunity to cure what is seen not to be well, this is the most opportune time."

Match Commissioners have been accused of conniving with home teams largely and fail to report incidents correctly at match venues.

President Simeon-Okraku urged them to take an active role in enforcing the safety protocols and ensuring that any potential security threats are identified and addressed before, during and after matches. They are to collaborate closely with local security agencies to maintain order.

The enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols reflect the GFA’s commitment to improving the overall matchday experience, making it safer for everyone involved and restoring confidence in the integrity and security of the game in Ghana.