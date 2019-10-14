Disqualified Palmer starts CAS action to prevent NC from organising election

Ghana FA presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) seeking to prevent the Normalisation Committee from organising the election without him.

The Tema Youth president is fighting his disqualification after being yanked from the race.

The former Executive Committee member of the Ghana FA has filed an appeal with the global body seeking to overturn the decision.

Nicknamed 'Palmer' the strong candidate is fighting his 'suspicious' disqualification from the race which threatens the elections slated for October 25.

The Normalisation Committee disqualified the Tema Youth bankroller from the race over claims of breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

The former Executive member of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion, kick-starting the process to get justice.

He has hired top Ghanaian lawyer Thaddeus Sory to lead the charge as he battles his disqualification from the race.

The Normalisation Committee could be forced to postponed the elections scheduled for October 25 if the appeal to the global body is successful.

The elections slated for October 25th could be postponed as the disqualified candidate seek to go to CAS to seek clearance to contest for position at the Association.

Palmer, one of the popular and leading candidate for the election, is a known to be a fighter.