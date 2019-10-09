’Disqualified’ Wilfred Palmer accuses Normalisation Committee of prejudice

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Palmer has officially filed an appeal against his disqualification from the upcoming GFA Presidential elections, accusing the vetting committee of the Normalisation Committee of bias. The Tema Youth bankroller was the only unsuccessful applicant as the GFA Normalisation Committee announced the results of the vetting process.

Mr. Osei was found culpable of breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

But in a one-page letter of his appeal, Mr. Osei maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

The former Executive member of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion, kick-starting the process to get justice.

This means the date for the Ghana Football Association elections has been shrouded by doubt.

The elections slated for October 25th could be postponed as the disqualified candidate seek to go to CAS to seek clearance to contest for position at the Association.

Mr. Osei, one of the popular and leading candidate for the election, is a known to be a fighter.

Check out Osei’s letter below;