Divine intervention prevented me from using my gun - Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey has claimed that he was interrupted by God not to use his gun when he found out the three kids he raised together with his ex-wife Gloria Appiah were not his.

The former footballer ended a 20-year union with his then-wife after a DNA test that sent shockwaves around Ghana and to a large extent Africa and the world.

According to Lamptey who now plays a key role as an assistant coach for the Black Satellites, the incident was difficult to contain which almost got him using his gun.

"Yes, I considered using the gun, but God spoke to me, and I have not touched it since. It was in my Tundra, but I chose not to do anything," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

"I was devastated, but I remained patient, and that has brought me to where I am today. I believe it was divine intervention that stopped me from using the gun. It used to be in my Tundra, but I decided never to touch it again.

"I had to control my anger, or I could have ended up in prison. And I wouldn’t have my three children now. Sometimes, when you’re angry, you have to think twice before acting."

Appiah sought to claim ownership of Lamptey's seven-bedroom house in East Legon as part of her alimony, but the Appeal Court dismissed her claim. In 2017, the Accra High Court ordered Appiah to vacate the property and instead awarded her Lamptey's four-bedroom house in Dome, a car, and 200,000 Ghanaian cedis.

Odartey Lamptey is happily married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, and the couple is blessed with three beautiful children.