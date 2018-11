Division One League side Accra Lions FC have announced their partnership deal with Gold's Gym Ghana.

A club statement: ''The partnership is seen as yet another step forward to establish international professional training standards at Accra Lions Football Club.

''Gold's Gym Ghana, arguably the best gym in Ghana, has a state of the art equipment and a team of dedicated professional trainers.

''The gym is located on the East Legon Trasacco Road Adjiringanor.''