Division One League: Berekum Arsenals sign partnership deal with SoccerExpo agency

Published on: 03 August 2019
Division One League side Berekum Arsenals FC have agreed a three-year deal with Kenya-based Football Agency firm SoccerExpo.

The terms of their relationship would be unveiled on on Sunday, 4 August, 2019 at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

SoccerExpo is deeply engaged with the professional football industry. It was established in 2012 in Kenya.

The agency is expected to scout, manage and promote talented players of the club.

SoccerExpo also have the mandate to scout and represent players for three league clubs in Kenya.

