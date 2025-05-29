Division One League: Fatawu Safiu backs former club Eleven Wonders ahead of playoff clash with RTU

Abdul Fatawu Safiu has extended his support to Techiman Eleven Wonders ahead of their crucial National Division One League playoff encounter against Real Tamale United, set to determine which side secures promotion to the Ghana Premier League next season.

Safiu, who had a brief stint with Eleven Wonders in 2018 before transferring to Asante Kotoko, posted a goodwill message on his official Facebook page, urging his former club to remain fearless and focused.

“Face your fears, no matter what, guys. Techiman Eleven Wonders, good luck with your playoff tomorrow,” he wrote.

The playoff game is scheduled for Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The one-off fixture pits the winners of Zone One A, Real Tamale United (RTU), against Zone One B champions Eleven Wonders, with promotion to Ghana’s elite league on the line.

RTU enter the contest hoping to make a swift return to top-flight football after being relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Tamale-based side endured a difficult campaign, finishing bottom of the Premier League table with just 25 points from 34 matches.

Eleven Wonders, meanwhile, have had a longer road back. The Techiman side suffered relegation in the 2021/22 season after ending the league in 16th place with 40 points. They have since regrouped and mounted a successful campaign to top their zone and reach the playoff decider.

The winner of Friday’s match will take the final available slot in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.