Division One League: Ghana FA slapped with US$ 6,170 cost to Phar Rangers for BOGUS ruling

The Ghana Football Association has been slapped with a $6, 170 cost to Phar Rangers after a latest ruling by the Court for Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The Division One League side won their case against the Ghana FA after the ruling on Monday.

"The Ghana Football Association is ordered to pay an amount of CHF 6,000 to Phar Rangers as a contribution to the costs and expenses incurred by Phar Rangers in connection with these arbitration proceedings." part of the ruling read.

Despite finishing 12th on the Zone III table at the end the 2016/17 season, Phar Rangers were relegated to the Eastern Region Division Two League with Okyeman Planners who finished 13th earning a slot to maintain their status in the DOL.

This was because Planners won a protest against relegated Okwawu United for failing to pay a fine after their week 29th clash.

But Phar Rangers argued that since Okwawu United failed to pay their fine before their week six league clash, they lose all points in their matches from week 7 to week 30.

Meaning they would also profit from three points and three goals to survive.

It took the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee 48 days to respond to Phar Rangers' protest with the flimsy excuse that they have no jurisdiction over the case.

Rangers exhausted all the judicial processes at the FA before heading to Switzerland for review.