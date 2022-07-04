Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Division One League: Ghana FA split Zone I into two to curb violence and tension

Published on: 04 July 2022
Division One

The Ghana Football Association has decided to split Division One League Zone I into two in a bid to reduce crowd violence and tension. 

This was after an Executive Council meeting in Accra on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''According to the Council, the decision is due to lack of resources in the Zone especially in the three Northern Regions and the seeming tension and violence that have characterized the Zone in the last couple of seasons.''

This means each of the newly created zone will have eight clubs and each club will play each other four times on home-and-away basis in the season to tally 28 games.

After that, the two top teams will engage in a playoff to determine who picks the promotional Ghana Premier League ticket.

Nsoatreman FC emerged champions of Zone I after the just ended campaign  after beating Tamale City FC 2-1 in a playoff at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

