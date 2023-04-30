GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 April 2023
Division One League: Heart of Lions seal Ghana Premier League return with FIVE matches to spare
Heart of Lions have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League for next season, eight years after the demotion to the second-tier, the Division One League.

The Kpando-based are in action on Monday, 1 May 2023, but have emerged runaway champions in Zone III after Sunday’s round of matches with five matches to spare.

They have amassed 56 points; 16 more than second-placed Vision FC who were beaten 2-0 by Attram De Visser on Friday.

Coach Fatawu Salifu's side have a positive goal difference of +20 and they can increase their numbers before the end of season.

Lions face Golden Kick at the Tema Sports Stadium.

