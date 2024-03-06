Division One League: Hohoe United FC set for epic showdown against rivals Home Stars

In the Volta derby, Hohoe United FC will welcome their bitter rivals Home Stars FC to the Hohoe Sports Stadium on matchday sixteen (16) of the Access Bank Zone Three Division One League on Sunday 10th of March 2024.

This epic encounter puts two nemesis against each other, separated by one point on the league table.

Hohoe United lost the reverse fixture 1-0 to Home Stars in Ho and will be looking forward to avenging that defeat.

Home Stars currently occupies the fifth position and will battle third-place Hohoe United in hopes of displacing them on the standings.

Hohoe United comes into this match on the back of thrashing Akatsi All Stars by 5-0 Scoreline on matchday fifteen while Home Stars played out a grueling one all draw in Tema against Koforidua Semper FI.

Coach Adamu Sulley’s Home Stars are raring to step up to the challenge in Hohoe.

"We know Hohoe United very well. We are motivated enough as a team to play against them at their own backyard. I trust my players to deliver a good result. I know the intensity of the derby," he said.

"I know what it means to both set of fans. Hohoe United are a good side at home but with the right game plan and focus, Home Stars will grind out a positive result against our rivals."

Meanwhile, in Tema table toppers Vision FC will welcome relegation threatened Akatsi All Stars to Nii Okraku stadium .

By Francis Agboyibor Blackgate (StarTimes resident pundit)