Division One League: Home Stars appoint 'promotion expert' Kobina Amissah as Head Coach

Ho-based Home Stars have hired experienced trainer Kobina Amissah to save their Division One League campaign.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Amissah has signed a short-term contract till the end of the season.

A club statement read: 'We Are Happy to Announce Coach KOBINA AMISSAH. As Our New Head Coach ! The Vastly Experienced Gaffer Comes In with years of Experience In the Management of Top level Clubs Across Africa And Ghana.'

Amissah is renowned and holds the record for qualifying more clubs to the Ghana Premier League than any other coach.

He saw the promotion of Bechem United, Sekondi Hasaacas, Elmina Sharks and Gold Stars.

Home Stars are now ninth on the Division One League Zone III table after 14 rounds of matches.