Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi has returned to Ghana to take charge of Division One League side Krystal Palace FC.

According to reports, Yatsuhashi is leading a team of Japanese consortium to partner the Akosombo-based side.

He will also serve as technical director of the club as well as the head coach.

Yatsuhashi to appoint Yaw Preko as assistant coach and Nassam Yakubu as goalkeepers' coach.

He has previously handle Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies and Aduana Stars.