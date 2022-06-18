Division One League: Kotoku Royals FC to be crowned Zone III champions on Sunday

Kotoku Royals FC will be crowned Division One League Zone III champions at the Akim Oda Stadium on Sunday.

The Royals finished the season a point ahead of the second-placed Liberty Professionals to secure historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Division One League Board and Ghana Football Association leadership will be present at the coronation match to present the winners' medals and trophy the players.

The Oda-based club will be the first indigenous team from the Eastern Region in the league since Power FC were relegated in 2007.

They become the second club to be promoted after FC Samartex.

Kotoku Royals next season will be the 100th club to play in the Ghanaian top-flight league.