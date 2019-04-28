Division One League: Nkoranza Warriors sign sponsorship deal with local firm Jon-dor Ventures

Nkoranza Warriors have announced a two-year sponsorship deal with a locally-based agro manufacturing company Jon-dor Ventures.

The Division One League club also confirmed the deal is worth GH¢ 50,000.

Jon-dor Ventures has also promised to acquire a team bus for the club next year (2020) before the expiration of the contract in 2021.

A club statement read: ''We are happy to announce to the general public that, we have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Jon-dor Ventures, a renowned company based in Nkoranza who deals in Agro Inputs, Fertilizers, Commodities, Equipments.

''The contract begins in 2019 and shall end in 2021 and GH¢50,000 has been agreed as the sponsorship fee and Jon-dor Ventures have pledged to provide NkzWarriorsSC with a team bus in 2020.''