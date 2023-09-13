Division One League: Okwawu United announce Ghana Post partnership

Okwawu United have finalised their partnership deal with Ghana Post, making the national postal service the club's official courier partner.

This collaboration with Ghana Post aims to streamline the delivery process of club merchandise, making it more convenient and accessible to Okwawu United fans nationwide.

It marks a significant step in enhancing fan engagement and satisfaction.

Okwawu United have a rich history and a passionate fan base.

The Asaase Aban Boys secured promotion to the National Division One League in June 2023 from the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) Middle League.

Okwahu United were one of the giants of Ghana football in the 80s and represented the country at continental levels.

The club has produced several talents, including the likes of Mohammed Gargo, Tony Yeboah, Fatau Dauda, C.K Akonnor, and other top players.