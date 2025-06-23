GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Division One League outfit Port City receives multiple offers for goalkeeper Abdul Aziz Karim

Published on: 23 June 2025
Division One League outfit Port City FC have received multiple offers for goalkeeper Abdul Aziz Karim following an outstanding display in the recently concluded campaign.

The fast-rising shot stopper performed admirably for Port City in the Division One League, keeping 19 clean sheets throughout the campaign. Despite the arrival of highly-profiled goalkeeper Richard Attah, Aziz Karim stood firm, maintaining his number spot throughout the season.

He played a pivotal role in the just-ended season, contributing to Port City FC’s second-place finish in Zone 3 of the Ghana Division One League.

Aziz Karim’s top-class performance did not go unnoticed, attracting significant interest from a host of clubs, particularly in the Ghana Premier League.

GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt that Port City are currently weighing up offers received, but prioritises the players’ development.

Meanwhile, the enterprising goalkeeper will prioritise a move abroad over staying in the domestic scene.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

