Division One League outfit Skyy FC suspend 24 players indefinitely for 'gross' indiscipline

Daboase-based Division One League side Skyy FC have handed indefinite suspensions to 24 players for indiscipline.

Reports claim the players are being punished after protesting over unpaid salaries and bonuses.

But that has been dispelled by a club source who told GHANASoccernet.com: ''The last time they reported to camp, we paid them for the period they were home so the story is not about unpaid bonuses.

''Their indiscipline resulted in us losing to Liberty after winning Zone 2B NC tournament so they had two months break.

''They returned with attitudes and demands and that has attracted this hard line.''