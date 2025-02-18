Division One League: Port City FC unveil goalkeeper Richard Attah

Division One League campaigners Port City FC have outdoored new signing, goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The 29-year-old put pen to paper in December after Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak last season due to limited playing time.

Attah had to convince the technical team of his agility and sharpness having spent some time home clubless.

His experiences from Elmina Sharks and the Ghana national team should make the Kukurantumi-based side contenders.

Attah was a member of the Ghana squad that played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.