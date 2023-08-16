Division One League Super Cup set to commence with exciting matches

The eagerly anticipated third edition of the Division One League Super Cup is set to kick off on Friday, August 18, 2023, taking place at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The tournament will showcase riveting clashes between emerging football talents, with the opening match featuring two newly promoted Premier League teams, Heart of Lions and Nations FC.

Heart of Lions FC, securing the single Premier League slot in Zone Three, will square off against Zone Two champions Nations FC in the first match scheduled for 1 pm. The competition continues with another Group A encounter as Eleven Wonders FC goes head-to-head against Koforidua Semper FI at 3 pm.

Group B matches are set to commence the following day, Saturday, August 19, 2023. Bofoakwa Tano FC will lock horns with former champions Skyy FC in the group opener, followed by a clash between Sunyani-based Young Apostles FC and Nzema Kotoko FC at 3 pm.

The third edition of the Division One League Super Cup promises two weeks of intense action, beginning on August 18 and culminating on September 1, 2023. This prestigious tournament provides a platform for emerging football talents to shine, as they compete for glory and recognition.

The past editions of the Super Cup have showcased thrilling battles. Daboase-based Skyy FC clinched victory in the inaugural edition, battling hard to overcome Tema Youth SC. The second edition witnessed Liberty Professionals triumph with a narrow 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC in Kyebi in 2022.