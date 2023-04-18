Division One League: Week 23 Report - Zone 1A Wrap

Techiman Eleven Wonders continue to enjoy the summit of the league standings with a five point advantage.

Clement Amankwah's penalty and Emmanuel Boateng's stoppage time goal ensured that Wonders recorded a crucial 2-0 victory over Maana FC.

Second placed Steadfast FC spurned the chance to close the gap at the top after their 2-0 defeat to third placed Debibi United who move to second now.

Wa Suntaa secured a hard fought 2-1 victory over Kasena Nan-Kana to remain in 4th position while Kasena are second to last.

Kunbung Binbiem remain bottom of the league standings after their 1-0 defeat to Wa Yassin courtesy Bismark Afriyie's 36th minute goal.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante