Division One League Zone II: PAC Academy's Prince Afriyie scores super GOLAZO in Future Stars win

PAC Academy midfielder Prince Afriyie scored a goal of the season contender on Sunday, 17 December 2023, in the Division One League against Future Stars.

The Zone II clash needed a classy goal of this nature to spice the rivalry as PAC ran away with a 3-2 victory at Oseke Park in Ejisu.

Afriyie, an enterprising midfielder, let fly his cultured left foot from inside the centre circle.

And that rocket of a strike pierced through the hands of the Future Stars goalkeeper into the roof.

Debutants PAC Academy are 13 on the league after 11 rounds of matches.

Watch Prince Afriyie's amazing strike for PAC Academy: