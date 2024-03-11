Division One: Vision FC maintain top spot in Zone Three

Vision FC put on an impressive display against Akatsi All Stars, securing a 5-1 victory to maintain their position atop the Zone Three table in the Access Bank Division One League.

The win marked a successful week for Vision FC, who had previously defeated Koforidua Sempe Fi 3-2 away from home.

Roland Ashia Twumasi opened the scoring for Vision FC in the 33rd minute, giving the hosts a much-needed boost heading into halftime.

Frank Abora Duku doubled the lead in the 68th minute before Anthony Gati pulled one back for Akatsi All Stars in the 74th minute.

However, any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished as Gideon Offei and Nana Yaw Osei scored in quick succession in the 87th and 90th minutes, respectively.

Habib Ganiyu rounded off the scoring with a penalty in stoppage time, sealing the emphatic victory for Vision FC.

In other matches played in Zone Three, Okwawu United edged past Koforidua Sempe Fi 3-2, thanks to a brace from Solomon Agyei and a late winner from Samuel Obeng.

Elsewhere, Hohoe United continued their strong form with a 2-0 triumph over Home Stars, courtesy of goals from Faruk Mohammed and William Oduro.

The results leave Vision FC comfortably placed at the summit of the Zone Three standings, with Okwawu United and Hohoe United hot on their heels.

The race for promotion to the Ghana Premier League promises to be an exciting one, with several teams vying for the top spots in the division.