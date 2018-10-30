Division Two side Spartans FC bring in Swedish coach Karl Julian Lundberg on a short-term deal

Division Two side Spartans FC have appointed Swedish coach Karl Julian Lundberg as technical advisor on a short-term deal.

Lundberg give technical support to the team for five weeks.

A statement on the club's Facebook page on Monday read: ''Karl Julian Lundberg has arrived in Ghana to provide technical support to our bench for a period of 5 weeks. Julian has been coaching in Sweden at various levels.

''Clubs he coached include KIF Örebro Premier League female Nordvärmlands FF div 2, Södertälje SK div 2, Nora BK div 2 . Please join us in welcoming Julian to lakeside.''.