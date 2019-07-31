Djamel Belmadi nominated for Best FIFA Men’s Coach award

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has been shortlisted by FIFA for this year’s The Best FIFA’s Men Coach of the Year Award.

The 43- year old guided Algeria to win their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Egypt.

The Carthage Eagles of Algeria defeated the Teranga Lions of Senegal by 1-0 in the finals.

Belmadi masterminded a side which only conceded two goals en route to the title.

His remarkable work has seen him nominated for FIFA’ best coach of the Year alongside Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Tite

The world football governing body will host their annual awards on 23 September in Milan this year

?s=12