Djamel Belmadi nominated for Best FIFA Men’s Coach award

Published on: 31 July 2019
Algeria's coach Djamel Belmadi looks on during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Cairo International stadium in Cairo on July 14, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has been shortlisted by FIFA for this year’s The Best FIFA’s Men Coach of the Year Award. 

The 43- year old guided Algeria to win their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Egypt.

The Carthage Eagles of Algeria defeated the Teranga  Lions of Senegal by 1-0 in the finals.

Belmadi masterminded  a side which only conceded two goals en route to the title.

His remarkable work has seen him nominated for FIFA’ best coach of the Year alongside Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino  and Tite

The world football governing body will host their annual awards on 23 September in Milan this year

 

 

