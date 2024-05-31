Djiku and Bukari miss first training session ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars kicked off their first training session on Friday, May 31, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, in preparation for the crucial qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Out of the 26 players invited for this assignment, 24 were present and actively participated in the session.

The training session featured goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, and Joseph Wollacott. The defenders included Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, and Abdul Mumin. Midfielders present were Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, and Abu Francis. The forwards in attendance were Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

However, notable absentees from the session were Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) provided clarity on their situations. "Bukari’s late arrival is due to his transfer from Red Star Belgrade to Major League Soccer side Austin FC, while Djiku is being assessed after picking up an arm injury in the closing stages of the Turkish Super Lig," explained the GFA.

The Black Stars will continue their training on Saturday, June 1, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The team is set to travel next week to face Mali on June 6, before hosting the Central African Republic (CAR) on June 10.

Currently, Ghana sits fourth in Group I with three points, following a victory against Madagascar and a defeat to Comoros. The upcoming matches are critical for the Black Stars as they aim to improve their standings and boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.