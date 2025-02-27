Djiku to be made Black Stars deputy captain after Partey rejects role - Report

Alexander Djiku is set to be named the new first deputy captain of the senior Ghana national team, the Black Stars after Thomas Partey rejected the role, circling media reports have claimed.

The FenerbahÃ§e star will be named second-in-command to Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew- who will be named the substantive captain to replace senior brother Andre Ayew.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to comment on the growing reports.

The move would be significant for Djiku, a central defender who has been a consistent performer for the national team.

Thomas Partey, a key player for both the Black Stars and Arsenal, rejected the deputy captaincy role after a meeting with Coach Otto Addo couple of weeks ago.

The Football Association is keen to resolve the captaincy structure to avoid disagreements and confusion ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar next month.