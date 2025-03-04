Djurgarden IF decide against signing Ghanaian teen Mujeeb Abdul Samad

Djurgarden IF has opted not to proceed with a contract for Ghanaian midfielder Mujeeb Abdul Samad, who was on trial with the club in Sweden, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 19-year-old, known for his defensive capabilities and composed passing game, had been training with Djurgarden for two weeks after impressing scouts during their visit to Ghana last December.

Standing nearly 190 cm tall, Abdul Samad had been praised for his technical ability despite his size.

"He has a skilled passing foot, both in the short and long passing game, and also has very good technique for being so big," said Djurgarden’s sports coordinator, Peter Kisfaludy, when the trial was first announced.

However, after assessing the midfielder in training and friendly matches, the Swedish club has decided not to offer him a contract.

Despite his strong reputation in Ghana, where he captained a club in Kumasi, Djurgarden’s coaching staff felt he did not fit their immediate plans.

Abdul Samad will now return to Ghana, where interest in him remains high. It is unclear what his next move will be, but with his talent and leadership experience, he could soon attract another European club looking for a promising young midfielder.