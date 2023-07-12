"Does the GFA run Kotoko and Hearts? Randy Abbey hits back at critics over sorry state of Ghanaian giants

Ghana FA Executive Committee member Dr. Randy Abbey has clapped back at critics over attacks and blame on the association for the sorry state of local giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak,

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association has been blamed largely for the poor performances of the two teams.

The two Ghanaian giants have been lost without a trace- failing to make any impact in Africa's elite inter club competition.

Both teams have struggled on the continent for more than a decade, as they continue to slump both in the country and on the international stage.

Critics have blamed the GFA for the sorry state of the iconic two teams whose fortunes continue to dwindle.

Does the GFA run Hearts and Kotoko? If the clubs are not doing well, what has that got to do with the GFA - EXCO Member, Randy Abbey hits back at Sports journalists

"Sometimes people ask questions and we must help them understand. Does the GFA run Kotoko and Hearts? Is the GFA responsible for appointing the Board of directors for the clubs or CEOs for the clubs?

"Is the GFA responsible for the Circles and the Chapters? So what are we talking about?

"Most often the GFA, the GFA ! but clubs are run by individuals and entities. They appoint their CEOs, make their structures, and run their clubs how they want.

"If the clubs are not doing well, what has that got to do with the GFA? I'm asking you, you live here." Randy Abbey said on Kessben TV.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak - the two biggest Ghanaian clubs are fast losing their pedigree as there appears to be no end in sight to their struggles.