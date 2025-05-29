DOL: Top referee Selorm Yao Bless appointed to officiate high-stakes RTU vs Eleven Wonders showdown

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that top referee Selorm Yao Bless will officiate the Access Bank Division One League Zone One Playoff encounter between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United (RTU) on Friday.

The FIFA referee will have support from Doris Essuman Darko and Mary Tei on the lines to uphold the rules of the game.

“Referee Selorm Yao Bless has been appointed to officiate the highly anticipated Access Bank Division One League Zone One Playoff Showdown between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United.

“He will be assisted by Doris Essuman Darko (Assistant I), Mary Tei (Assistant II) and Juliet Appiah (Fourth Referee), while Daniel Kwame Dankwah works as the Match Commissioner,” the Ghana FA announced in a statement on Thursday, May 29.

The crucial game is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm on Friday, May 30, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the high-stakes clash will secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.