Dolphins FC physiotherapist WO1 Daniel Anderson charged with Assault

The physiotherapist of a Division Two Club based in the Western Region, WO1 Daniel Anderson, has been charged with assault after he was reported for headbutting an Assistant Referee during a league match between his club and Bis Paradise.

It will be recalled that on the 29th of March, 2024, Assistant Referee Francis Ankrah, collapsed after being attacked by WO1 Daniel Anderson, following a goal conceded by Dolphins FC, the club for which Anderson works as a physiotherapist.

Following the unwarranted attack, the Assistant Referee was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

The incident was reported to the Police in the Western Region and further proceedings are ongoing as the law takes its course.

WO1 Anderson was apprehended by the police and subsequently charged. After being cautioned, he was released on bail and he, together with Assistant Referee Francis Ankrah and other witnesses, have been assisting the Western Regional Police in further investigations.

The Western Regional Football Association has condemned the actions of WO1 Anderson and indicated that they would be taking disciplinary action against him.

The case involving Anderson has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for advice on the next line of action to be taken.

In the meantime, the Western Regional Naval Command, under which WO1 Anderson serves, have indicated that they will also be subjecting him to the appropriate disciplinary measures.

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association, in keeping with its stated intent to deal with violence at football matches, is keenly following the developments in relation to this case and remains unrelenting in their efforts to rid the game of football in Ghana of hooliganism.