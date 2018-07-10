Domenico Berardi relishing partnership with 'great player' Kevin-Prince Boateng at Sassuolo

Italian international Domenico Berardi says he is looking forward to playing alongside 'great player' Kevin-Prince Boateng at U.S Sassuolo.

Boateng, 31, completed a two-year deal to U.S Sassuolo last week from Eintracht Frankfurt after helping the side clinch the German DFB Pokal, beating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the final.

Berardi, who has been heavily linked with move to giants AC Milan and AS Roma, reiterated his desire to line up alongside the Ghanaian forward in the coming season.

"He must play with me because he's a great player, very strong. He has shown so many times what he can do on the field, now I have to talk to him."

Sassuolo becomes Boateng’s third Italian Club after Genoa and AC Milan.