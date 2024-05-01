Domestic Leagues Committee holds strategic meeting at GFA Headquarters

The Domestic Leagues Committee (DLC) convened for a strategic planning meeting on April 30, 2024, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Headquarters.

Chaired by Dr Tony Aubynn, the 10-member committee discussed various matters, including an assessment of ongoing competitions overseen by the FA.

During the session, the committee reviewed the progress of the 2023-24 football season across different leagues and devised policies and strategies for the remaining matches. Additionally, plans were initiated for the upcoming 2024-25 football season.

Prosper Harrison Addo Esq, the General Secretary of the GFA emphasised the importance of the Domestic Leagues Committee and urged members to foster collaboration among activities related to the Ghana Premier League, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, and the Access Bank Division One League. He assured the committee of the association's full support to ensure their success.

Chairman Dr Tony Aubynn stressed the crucial role of the committee in enhancing the quality of local leagues, which he deemed vital for the development of national teams. He expressed confidence in the committee's ability to elevate the leagues to new heights of excellence.

Deputies of the Domestic Leagues Committee, Mr George Gyawu and Mrs Hilary Boateng, along with former Ghana international Sam Johnson, were present at the meeting. Other members of the committee, including ASP Yakubu Asamani, Cleopatra Nketia, Alexander Ababio, and Fiifi Tackie, actively participated in the discussions.

The GFA's working group was well-represented, with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo leading the team. Ama Brobey Williams, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration, Alex Kotey, the Referees Manager, Julius Ben Emunah, the Director of Competitions, as well as Samira Ghartey, Barbara Yankah, Maxwell Caeser, and Matilda Dimedo from the Communications Department, also attended the meeting.