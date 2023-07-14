Dominant Black Queens secure 3-0 victory over Guinea in Olympic Games qualifiers

Black Queens began their quest for qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, with an impressive win in the first leg of their African qualifiers first round clash against Guinea.

The match, held in Conakry, proved to be a crucial test for both teams aiming to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana wasted no time in asserting their dominance, as Vivian Adjei Konadu and Doris Boaduwaa found the back of the net in the first half, handing the Black Queens a significant advantage. Despite Guinea's attempts to mount a comeback in the second half, the Ghanaian team stood firm and denied their opponents any chance of a revival.

The Black Queens further extended their lead in the 72nd minute with a superb strike from highly-rated forward Evelyn Badu, sealing a delightful 3-0 victory for Ghana away from home. The result showcased the team's prowess and solidified their ambitions in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Under the guidance of head coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens have enjoyed an impressive run, winning all four international matches since her appointment. Notably, the team has not conceded a single goal while displaying a potent attacking force.

With this resounding win, Black Queens will return from the trip and begin preparations for the eagerly awaited reverse fixture scheduled for July 18.