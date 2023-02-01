Dominic Oduro promoted as youth coach at MLS side Charlotte FC

Dominic Oduro has been elevated as Head coach for the newly set-up team within Charlotte FC’s academy.

He previously served as the Club’s U-14 coach.

The new side by the MLS club will fit between the MLS NEXT Pro and the U-17s on the club’s development pathway.

Oduro played 13 seasons in Major League Soccer amassing over 350 appearances.

“It’s an exciting time to extend our Academy beyond the U-17 level and add development opportunities for all the current and future players within our system. As a relatively young Academy, this was the appropriate next step to ensure that our development pathway was complete and our players can progress with us until they sign a professional contract or begin their collegiate careers,” said Executive Director of Academy, Bryan Scales.

“We’re thankful to our sporting and business leadership for investing further resources into youth development in order to make Charlotte FC one of the premier professional academies in the country.”