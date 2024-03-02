Dominic Oduro: The face of Ghanaian football in the MLS

Former professional soccer player Dominic Oduro is considered a trailblazer for Ghanaians in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Oduro moved to the US at a young age to pursue his passion for football, playing for the VCU Rams in Virginia before being drafted by FC Dallas in 2006.

He went on to play for nine different MLS teams, scoring a total of 63 goals in 345 matches and becoming the record Ghanaian goal scorer in the process.

One aspect that set Oduro apart from other players was his unique sense of style, particularly when it came to his haircuts.

He was known for sporting various unconventional designs, including a pizza-themed cut that even landed him a sponsorship deal with Papa John's Pizza.

According to Oduro, his hairstyles were a way to connect with fans and add some personality to the game.

As a result of the growing popularity of the MLS, Ghanaians such as Jonathan Mensah, Adam Kwarasey, and Harrison Afful have found success in the league.

Oduro hopes to see more Ghanaian talent join the MLS, dispelling the notion that it's a less competitive league.

In fact, he encourages young players to use the MLS as a platform to launch their careers, pointing out that it's possible to move from the MLS to European leagues if they're skilled enough.