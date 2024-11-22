Don-Angelo Konadu headlines Jong Ajax's dominant win over Telstar

Jong Ajax delivered a commanding 3-0 victory against Telstar in Round 16 of the Eerste Divisie, with Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Don-Angelo Konadu sparking the triumph at Sportpark De Toekomst.

The home side wasted little time asserting their dominance. In the 20th minute, Konadu rose to meet Sean Steur’s pinpoint cross, nodding it confidently into the net for his first goal of the season. The goal was a statement moment for the 18-year-old, showcasing his aerial prowess and composure in front of the goal.

Telstar, despite enjoying 57% of possession, struggled to convert their control into meaningful chances, with Jong Ajax’s defense remaining resolute.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Jan Faberski produced a stunning finish from a tight angle. Telstar's faint hopes of a comeback were extinguished in stoppage time, as Jaydon Banel rifled a long-range effort past the keeper, sealing the emphatic win.

Jong Ajax now looks ahead to their clash against FC Volendam on November 25th, encouraged by this impressive performance.