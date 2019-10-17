Doncaster Rovers boss Moore expects Kwame Thomas to be "different option" after Oxford United defeat

Doncaster Rovers coach Darren expects new signing Kwame Thomas to be the 'different option' after the side's 3-0 defeat at Oxford United.

The 24-year-old marked his debut for the side as they lost on the road.

The Ghanaian cut an isolated figure at times in the lone striker role, struggling to link up with the supporting forwards.

And Moore believes Rovers must learn how to use their ‘different option.’

“All of a sudden we’ve got an out in Kwame in terms of how he plays,” he said.

“What he gives us is a different option in the type of player that he is and I think it's an option that is really going to benefit us.

“Now that he’s in the building and he’s had a couple of games, we’ve had a good look at him and a good view of him.

“Kwame, he’ll get stronger in terms of his match minutes.

“He’s fit, there’s no problem but with match minutes it takes that little bit longer and only comes with playing games.

“He’s had two games in a week, with 70 minutes and 60 minutes which will do him the world of good.”

Thomas was substituted after 64 minutes with Moore unwilling to risk the fitness of a player who has tasted very little competitive football since the end of last season.