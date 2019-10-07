Doncaster Rovers boss Moore expects new Ghanaian signing Kwame Thomas to revive at the club

Doncaster Rovers coach Darren Moore expects new signing Kwame Thomas to come good at the club.

The 24-year-old former Derby and Coventry forward joined Rovers on short-term contract on Friday as a free agent.

The British-born Ghanaian is expected to make his debut for the side after missing the 2-1 defeat at home to Portsmouth at the weekend.

And Rover's manager Darren Moore expects the forward to be crucial for their ambition this season.

"He can get on the end of chances," Moore said.

"Kwame will give us another option in terms of how we build and when we get into the opposition area.

"I'm pleased to have him on board."

His career has yet to full ignite but Moore believes the 24-year-old has the opportunity to do that at the Keepmoat - and earn himself a longer deal in the process.

"He had an injury and a little concussion spell at his last club," Moore said.

"He's been around a bit and he's been in training with us for a few weeks.

"I've brought him in and when he does go out there hopefully you'll see the different options he gives us and what he's about.

"What he's about is something that we haven't got already.

"It gives me another option in terms of the type of striker up front.

"We're pleased to have him on board and his ability and physicality is in a good place.

"He is good to go."