Don’t be discouraged – Kasim Mingle motivates Nations FC fans after Ghana Premier League title setback

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has sent an important message to the club fans following their inability to secure the Ghana Premier League title.

The Abrankese-based club concluded the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 60 points, securing third place on the table.

Having walked-off in the penultimate fixture against Basake Holy Stars, a three-point deduction would see them plummet out of the top four.

Nations FC came close to securing their first Premier League title, but bottled the title two matches to end the campaign. The controversial walk-off and final day home defeat to Heart of Lions derailed their chances of annexing their first league title.

In an interview, the former Bechem United tactician expressed gratitude to the club fans while encouraging them not to be discouraged after missing out on the title.

“We are grateful to our fans for the massive support they gave us throughout the season. We couldn’t achieve we wanted. Nobody should be discouraged, God does what he wants” he said.

Meanwhile, Bibiani Goldstars emerged as champions of the Ghana Premier League campaign following final day thrashing of Accra Lions.