'Don't be disturbed' - Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson offers reassurance to fans

Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has called on fans to remain patient following their slow start in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have endured yet another challenging start to the season with one win and two defeats in their first three games and currently find themselves in the 14th position in the league standings. In light of this, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, a board member of the club, has advised fans not to panic.

Nwokolo emphasised the need for patience, particularly as the team has welcomed new arrivals, including players and coaching staff. He expressed confidence that, given some time, the team will regain their winning form in their upcoming match.

“Don’t be disturbed. You will see a new situation at Hearts of Oak. I will urge the fans to support the club because things will get better," he told Accra-based MAX FM.

“We all have to be patient. I am sure we will have a change of situation in our next match.”

Hearts of Oak will be aiming to rebound from their recent defeat to Bofoakwa Tano to record their second win of the campaign when they host Dreams FC in their fourth match at the Accra Sports Stadium.