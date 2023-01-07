"Don't be going out tonight"- Reading manager Paul Ince gives Kelvin Abrefa advice after scoring debut goal

Reading manager Paul Ince has shared some words of advice for maiden goal scorer Kelvin Abrefa after their FA Cup victory over Watford.

Abrefa scored a stunner as Reading progressed to the fourth round with a 2-0 win at the Madejski stadium.

The English-born Ghanaian's teasing cross on the stroke of half time evaded Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to hand the hosts the lead.

“He’s claiming he meant it. There is absolutely no chance! I said to him ‘don’t be going out tonight, throwing any shapes on the dancefloor’ – you know what kids are like these days they score a goal and want to go out partying," said Ince after the game.

Shane Long sealed victory for the Royals after racing past his markers to calmly slot home.

“With Shane, you know you’ll get the workrate. And I think that was his first goal in open play for us this season – and it was a wonderful ball from Tommy Mac, he was immense in the middle of the park today and I love the kid," continued Ince.

“But Shane’s a phenomenon. You saw him run away from their centre-back who has played in the Premier League for them. I was going to take him off just before that because he started stretching his calves, but next minute he was Speedy Gonzales down the right…he just took off. And it was a fantastic finish – thoroughly deserved and we could all breathe again.”