Don't be happy over Nyantakyi's downfall- Former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful

Former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful says lessons must be learnt from the predicament of former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, but calls on the public to desist from ridiculing him.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was handed a life-time ban from all football related activities as well as a fine of 500,000 Swiss Francs, following the revelations of the Anas documentary.

The 50 year old ex-CAF vice President's fall from the top to down has seen people make mockery out of his situation which Arhinful is urging the public to stop.

“This is a big lesson to us all and serves as a deterrent to others but one thing I can also say is that we shouldn’t be happy over what has happened to Nyantakyi. Let us look at the name Ghana and protect it but not Nyantakyi,” he said on Kasapa FM’s Dwidwamu Sports show.

The life ban follows extensive investigations by FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee into the conduct of Mr. Nyantakyi.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated Article 19 (conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.