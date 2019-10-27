Don't choose a Vice President who attracts controversy - Kweku Baako cautions GFA ExCO

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has cautioned the newly formed Ghana Football Association (GFA) executives to be careful about the choice of a vice president.

Per the Association’s new constitution, the GFA Executive Council are expected to elect one of its members as vice president to assist newly elected GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku to carry out his duties.

The council will have their first meeting on Monday, October 28, to elect the vice of the association.

Speaking on JoyNews’ current affairs programme, Newsfile, Saturday, Mr. Baako said the executives have to, “take time, do some consultations and make sure the right person is put there.”

According to Kweku Baako, the Association appointing someone who does not court controversy will be detrimental to his tenure of office.

“Somebody who attracts controversy immediately [is a person] they should not go for. The person may be good, maybe efficient and everything, but if he breeds controversy, he doesn’t need that for starters,” he said.

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was elected GFA president after his closest rival George Afriyie conceded defeat before the third round of voting at Friday’s Elective Congress held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

His win was endorsed with 93 votes from delegates.